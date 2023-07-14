Clinton County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after suspicious door-to-door incident

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is calling attention to a suspicious door-to-door incident that could lead to scams.

The sheriff’s office said they received reports of a man going door-to-door while wearing a shirt that identifies him as a “Route Manager” for a nationwide company. He reportedly entered the residence of an elderly person and asked to see their cell phone. The sheriff’s office said he used the phone for a few minutes before telling the resident they didn’t need anything else and left.

While there is no sign of a financial theft or personal information collected, the sheriff’s office is urging residents to use caution when allowing someone to access their home or cell phone.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-5200 or to call 911.

