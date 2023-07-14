Advertise With Us

Charlotte man discovers he wins nearly $400k after checking months-old ticket

(Michigan Lottery)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Charlotte man won the lottery from a ticket he forgot to check.

Shea Nowlan won $25,000 for life from the Michigan Lottery after buying a ticket at a liquor store back in January.

“I saw the winning ticket was bought in Charlotte, and meant to check my ticket,” said Nowlan. “I ended up forgetting to check and then several weeks later saw the prize wasn’t claimed and that’s when I remembered to check my ticket.”

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life. He plans to save his winnings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday night’s storms cause numerous power outages, floodings in Mid-Michigan
Michigan no longer requires drug testing for state jobs
Michigan no longer requires drug testing for state jobs
Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.
Theresa Slavic
Missing woman last seen in Pinckney found in Green Oak Township
Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph

Latest News

More Thunderstorms Heading Our Way
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
Lansing businesses optimistic regarding major Michigan Avenue reconstruction project
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home