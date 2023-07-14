Charlotte man discovers he wins nearly $400k after checking months-old ticket

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Charlotte man won the lottery from a ticket he forgot to check.

Shea Nowlan won $25,000 for life from the Michigan Lottery after buying a ticket at a liquor store back in January.

“I saw the winning ticket was bought in Charlotte, and meant to check my ticket,” said Nowlan. “I ended up forgetting to check and then several weeks later saw the prize wasn’t claimed and that’s when I remembered to check my ticket.”

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life. He plans to save his winnings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.