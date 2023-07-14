Advertise With Us

Celebrate Dicker and Deal’s 50th Anniversary

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Dicker and Deal is celebrating their 50th anniversary this Saturday and they want you to get involved.

The family operated business has been a Lansing Staple since 1973.

General manager, Stacey Potter and owner Gary Potter spoke to Nicole Buchmann about their what it means to operate and pass down a family business.

The second hand store offers a variety of unique items and collectibles from tools to electronics and much more.

This Saturday, July 15th, you can attend their 50th Anniversary celebration, from 12pm-4pm where a majority of the store will be 20% off.

The celebration will also feature a classic car show, food vendors, a live band and giveaways to local businesses.

For more information, visit https://dickeranddeal.com/

