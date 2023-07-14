Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying two people.

According to authorities, the people were captured on surveillance video walking around a private residence in Q Drive North in Lee Township at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

They drove a white Ford Edge. Further details regarding the incident were not released.

Footage of the two people can be seen in the video player above.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, lock doors and communicate with neighbors to keep your area safe.

Anyone who recognizes the two people or has information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-969-6450.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.