Angie’s Place honors woman’s battle with addiction with carved angel

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Angie’s Place is honoring a woman who lost her battle with addiction.

An old maple tree behind the home was carved into an angel Friday to remember Angela Martin. Angie’s Place is a home that provides support for women recovering from risky substance use.

“When we first got the house, there was this 10-foot-tall tree here. Huge,” said Angie’s Place director Kathy Reddington. “And I saw an angel in it.”

The angel will be part of the home’s memorial garden.

More information on Angie’s Place can be found on its official website.

