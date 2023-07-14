Angie’s Place honors woman’s battle with addiction with carved angel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Angie’s Place is honoring a woman who lost her battle with addiction.

An old maple tree behind the home was carved into an angel Friday to remember Angela Martin. Angie’s Place is a home that provides support for women recovering from risky substance use.

“When we first got the house, there was this 10-foot-tall tree here. Huge,” said Angie’s Place director Kathy Reddington. “And I saw an angel in it.”

The angel will be part of the home’s memorial garden.

More information on Angie’s Place can be found on its official website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.