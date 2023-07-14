Additional lawsuits filed against Lansing Community College, alleging failure to properly secure personal information

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three additional lawsuits were filed Wednesday alleging Lansing Community College (LCC) failed to secure personal information properly.

Each class action complaint said LCC failed to safeguard full names, social security numbers, and more personal information. The lawsuits come after a cyberthreat shut the school down for five days in March.

According to one of the lawsuits, LCC was prohibited by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Act from engaging in “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.”

One of the lawsuits also stated, “LCC was at all times fully aware of the obligation to protect the Private Information of Plaintiff and Class Members. LCC was also aware of the significant repercussions that would result from its failure to do so.”

Similar to another lawsuit that was filed, the lawsuits claim LCC learned of suspicious activity on its computer network in March and found out that “an unauthorized actor may have had access to certain systems” between December 2022 and March 2023.

The complaints said there was no explanation on why it took LCC three months to detect the data breach and why it took three months to inform victims of the data breach.

