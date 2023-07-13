Wednesday night’s storms cause numerous power outages, floodings in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The storms from Wednesday night wreaked havoc across Mid-Michigan. High winds and heavy rainfall caused flooding and numerous power outages.

On Thursday morning, News 10 gathered footage of the current weather conditions in the area.

According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light’s (BWL) outage map, there are currently 28 outages, and over 1,100 customers are being impacted and currently don’t have any electricity.

According to Consumers Energy’s outage map, power outages are not only happening in Mid-Michigan but in surrounding areas such as Ionia and Owosso. Currently, across the state, Consumers Energy is reporting about 300 outages, and over 14,000 customers are now in the dark.

If you see a down powerline, it is important to proceed cautiously as they can be extremely dangerous. According to Consumers Energy, do not touch a downed powerline as it could still be active, and you could get electrocuted. Call 911 to report a downed powerline and call your utility provider.

Officials notified Thursday at around 1:30 a.m. that westbound I-496 between Pennsylvania Avenue and Cedar Street is closed due to flooding in the area.

Lansing Police are setting up a roadblock with their vehicles near the flooded area. Multiple cars are stuck in the flood.

According to Michigan’s website, drivers should not drive in flooded areas. Six inches of water can cause you to lose control, and two feet of water can sweep your car away. If you’re out and see a flooded area, remember—“turn around, not drown.”

The high wind gusts from Wednesday’s storm were not only knocking powerlines, it also knocked down trees. News 10 crew saw a tree spit in half, blocking a roadway—emergency crews were cleaning the debris.

