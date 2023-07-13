Townsend Elementary School in Jackson vandalized
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are investigating a break-in at a Jackson elementary school.
According to authorities, it happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday at Townsend Elementary School, located on Floyd Avenue. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a maintenance worker who heard a window break and saw two teens run off.
The sheriff’s office has reviewed the surveillance video, which captured the pair walking into a bathroom and the teacher’s lounge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7900.
