Tornado Watch issued for dozens of Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several Michigan counties.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday for the counties of Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Joseph, Van Buren, Washtenaw and Wayne.

Tornadoes are violent rotating columns of air that extend from a cloud to the ground during a thunderstorm and are most common in the United States, especially during the May to July transition from spring to summer weather. While they are rare in Michigan, they can happen.

During a tornado watch, there is no tornado at the moment, but it’s essential to have a plan in case one occurs. When the warning goes off, it’s time to take action and get to a safe space. The lowest central location in your home is the safest place to be, such as a hall, stairs or a bathroom. Covering yourself with a blanket or mattress can provide additional protection.

Avoid doors and windows during a tornado emergency, and if you’re near a basement, it’s the best place to be. However, if you don’t have access to a basement, take shelter in a small interior room on the lowest level of your home.

