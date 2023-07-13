Advertise With Us

Studio 10 Tidbit: International Malala Day

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -July 12th is International Malala Day.

The activist Malala Yousafzai has dedicated her life to ensuring girls can the receive the same education opportunities for boys.

Despite challenges and barriers, Malala Yousafzai has continued to advocate for this cause earning her international recognition and awards and honors, even becoming the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate recipient.

Studio 10 honored Malala’s work and legacy today by discussing her life, legacy and some of her most memorable quotes.

