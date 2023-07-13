Stretch of US-127 renamed to honor trooper killed by drunk driver

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of US-127 between Mason and I-96 will be renamed in honor of fallen Michigan State Police trooper Caleb Starr.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill to make the memorial possible. The stretch will be named Trooper Starr Memorial Highway.

Starr was killed in July 2020 when his patrol car was struck by a drunk driver on Grand River Avenue in Ionia County. He died in the hospital three weeks after the crash, leaving behind a wife and two daughters. He was 33 years old.

Police said the driver responsible’s blood alcohol level was 0.23 at the time of the crash, three times the legal limit in Michigan. She was sentenced to 27-50 years in prison in 2021.

