Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tigers woes and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann is in for Tim to talk about the woes in Detroit with the Tigers and what moves they need to make - and avoid at all costs. Plus we preview a Jackson-area senior who will be representing the U-17 Women’s soccer team.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

Plus what former Lugnut made history in Monday night’s Home Run Derby.
