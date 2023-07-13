Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tigers woes and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann is in for Tim to talk about the woes in Detroit with the Tigers and what moves they need to make - and avoid at all costs. Plus we preview a Jackson-area senior who will be representing the U-17 Women’s soccer team.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.