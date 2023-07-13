Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tigers woes and more
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann is in for Tim to talk about the woes in Detroit with the Tigers and what moves they need to make - and avoid at all costs. Plus we preview a Jackson-area senior who will be representing the U-17 Women’s soccer team.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.
