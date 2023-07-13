Advertise With Us

Section of Larch Street closed for emergency railroad repair

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Department of Public Service is closing a portion of Larch Street Thursday morning.

Larch Street between Cesar E Chavez Avenue and North Street is closed as crews work on an emergency railroad repair.

Officials said that this project should last until Friday, July 14. Detours will be posted for drivers.

