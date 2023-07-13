Potter Park Zoo welcomes new baby cotton-top tamarin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo announced Thursday the welcoming of a newborn cotton-top tamarin.

The cotton-top tamarin baby to parents Yuri and LG was born on June 9, 2023.

This marks the fifth successful litter for the pair in the past five years. The arrival of the baby brings the cotton-top tamarin family group to a total of eight members.

Potter Park Zoo said cotton-top tamarins are a highly endangered primate species. They are often captured and traded illegally as pets, and their natural forest homes in Columbia are being destroyed for activities like cattle ranching, farming, and urban expansion.

There are only around 2,000 adult cotton-top tamarins left in the wild.

The animal care and veterinary teams will continue to provide around-the-clock care and attention to ensure the baby’s and its family’s well-being.

(Potter Park Zoo)

