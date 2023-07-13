Part of Michigan Avenue in Lansing to undergo full reconstruction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing announced a section of Michigan Avenue will undergo a full reconstruction.

Michigan Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and Clippert Street will undergo a full reconstruction, which is expected to begin late 2023.

(Lansing Public Service Department)

The project will include road reconstruction and reconfiguration, sidewalk replacement, traffic signal modernization and upgrades to utilities such as sewer and water main work.

Michigan Avenue will change from five lanes to four lanes, with two westbound traffic lanes, a center turn lane and one eastbound traffic lane.

One-way bicycle tracks will be added next to the sidewalk on both sides of Michigan Avenue to promote a safer environment for bicyclists.

The City of Lansing provided a comparison between the current roadway and the planned reconstruction.

“The transformation of Michigan Avenue has been studied for years. Many different proposals have been evaluated and immense public input gathered through efforts like Imagine the Avenue. Connecting the Capitol to Campus, this important corridor needs to be more pedestrian and bike friendly and be a welcoming place for the neighbors and businesses. In addition to investments in facade improvements along the avenue, this will be another incredible step forward for Lansing,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “I’m so thankful for our regional partners, the state of Michigan, and our federal legislators for obtaining funding to help make all of this happen.”

The estimated total budget for this project is $11.62 million. The budget will be funded by the following:

$6.46 million in federal funds

$1.61 million in local (Act 51) funds

$3.55 million in utility (watermain/sewer) fund

The budget amounts and schedule will be updated once bids for the project are received in August 2023. The project is expected to last through late 2024.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.