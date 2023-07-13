Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Okemos High School student’s art is now on display in Washington, D.C.

Emma Li’s art is being showcased after she won the 2023 Congressional High School Art Competition.

Li is a first-generation Chinese American and her painting, “Homestyle,” depicts her grandfather cooking in his kitchen.

Her grandfather was among Li’s family, who joined her Thursday morning to see the painting displayed in the Cannon Tunnel at the Capitol.

“Emma’s artwork captures an everyday scene with such remarkable poignancy, and I can’t wait to see it hanging in the U.S. Capitol building alongside some of the finest student artwork from across the country,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin. “This year’s student artists took us through a range of emotions and issues with their work, and I am so proud of the depth of talent and range of expression. It’s not easy to put a piece of yourself into the world to be judged, and these student artists all displayed tremendous courage.”

