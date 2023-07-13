No injuries reported, illegal guns seized from shooting at Edgewood Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police said there were no injuries reported in Monday’s shooting in Lansing’s south side.

Previous story: Lansing Police investigating shots fired incident at the Edgewood Apartments

Lansing Police said at 2:16 p.m. on July 10, a call came in for possible shots fired at Edgewood Apartments. When police arrived, they heard gunshots.

Police said the suspect firing the gunshots ran into a residence. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and were able to negotiate the suspect out of the house and arrest them.

Two illegal guns were seized. Officials said there were no injuries.

