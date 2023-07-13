New housing in Holt to be unveiled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New housing will be unveiled for residents in Holt Thursday.

The Delhi Downtown Development Authority is revealing 90 apartments. The new Boutique Apartments are located on Esker Square, which is at 2030 North Cedar Street.

To help celebrate the occasion, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 13 at 2 p.m.

