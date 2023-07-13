Advertise With Us

Moonlight Film Festival kicks off in East Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Moonlight Film Festival kicks off Thursday night in East Lansing.

It’s part of the 2023 Summer Event Lineup, which includes the Summer Concert Series and Play in the Park.

The Moonlight Film Festival takes place every other Thursday through August. Free movies will be shown at Valley Court Park at dusk.

  • July 13 - Shrek
  • July 27 - Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Aug. 10 - Jumanji
  • Aug. 24 - Remember the Titans

Community members are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the show.

