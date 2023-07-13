Moonlight Film Festival kicks off in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Moonlight Film Festival kicks off Thursday night in East Lansing.

It’s part of the 2023 Summer Event Lineup, which includes the Summer Concert Series and Play in the Park.

The Moonlight Film Festival takes place every other Thursday through August. Free movies will be shown at Valley Court Park at dusk.

July 13 - Shrek

July 27 - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Aug. 10 - Jumanji

Aug. 24 - Remember the Titans

Community members are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the show.

