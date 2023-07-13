Mid-Michigan cleans up damage caused by severe overnight storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Storm damage from Wednesday night has left a lot of debris across Michigan. Most of the damage has already been cleaned up as utility crews were out all afternoon picking up debris and downed power lines.

Homeowners were out early, cleaning up the damage in their yards. Some said Wednesday night was the worst storm they’ve ever experienced in Lansing.

“I’ve heard a lot of storms but I haven’t heard one that noisy,” said homeowner, Karen Ellis.

Ellis lives on Downer Avenue in Lansing. She said she’s lived in the city for about 43 years. “I’ve never heard wind that fierce before. It was very intense. It was almost a howling through the windows.”

In front of her house, a tree is blocking the road. In the back of her house, there’s even more damage.

“It’s pretty bad. In fact, it’s really sad that the neighbor’s privacy fence did get some damage done to it. They’re going to have to replace a whole panel.” She said none of her yard decorations were destroyed or tipped over, there was only damage to the trees.

Ellis wasn’t the only homeowner left to clean up damage from the storm. Over on Kipling Road in Lansing, Pete Jacobs had to remove debris from his front yard. “I woke up and I looked outside and I saw a big limb laying on the street and all kinds of debris in my yard that I just cleaned all up.”

A home on Kipling Road saw damage from falling trees and branches. (WILX)

Jacobs also had to clean off the top of his trailer. “The trees are higher than my trailer so, all the sticks and leaves. And I’ve got a low spot in there so, the water sits there too – I’ve got to blow that out too.”

According to the National Weather Service, Lansing was one of the hardest-hit areas in Mid-Michigan. People like Karen and Pete are ready to pick up last night’s damage and put it behind them.

