Advertise With Us

Michigan State University to test alert system Friday morning

Michigan State University police cruiser
Michigan State University police cruiser(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will be conducting a test of its emergency alert systems Friday.

Related: Michigan State University enhances campus security with new locks, cameras

Starting at 10 a.m., the test will include text and email alerts, MSU Green Light emergency phones, weather sires and the SafeMSU app.

Those in the area are urged to download the SafeMSU app. More information can be found on MSU’s official website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

lansing police cruiser
26-year-old man injured in Lansing shooting
Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday night’s storms cause numerous power outages, floodings in Mid-Michigan
Brion James Reynolds
Brion Reynolds pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Lansing double-fatal shooting
Theresa Slavic
Missing woman last seen in Pinckney found in Green Oak Township

Latest News

26-year-old man injured in Lansing shooting
26-year-old man injured in Lansing shooting near REO Town
Moonlight Film Festival kicks off in East Lansing
Mid-Michigan Matters: Sparrow’s mobile health clinic
Mid-Michigan Matters: Sparrow’s mobile health clinic
Grab a Plate to Eat and Watch the Truck and Trailer Pull and 4-H show at the Eaton County Fair