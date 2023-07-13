Michigan State University to test alert system Friday morning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will be conducting a test of its emergency alert systems Friday.

Starting at 10 a.m., the test will include text and email alerts, MSU Green Light emergency phones, weather sires and the SafeMSU app.

Those in the area are urged to download the SafeMSU app. More information can be found on MSU’s official website.

TOMORROW: On Friday, July 14, we will conduct a full system test of our campus alert notification system at 10 a.m. The test will include text and email alerts, phone calls, as well as the recent integrations with the SafeMSU app, MSU Green Light emergency phones and the outdoor… pic.twitter.com/l69Z0FTv0E — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) July 13, 2023

