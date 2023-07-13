Advertise With Us

Man accused of kidnapping Lansing 2-year-old to appear in court

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Accused kidnapper Rashad Maleek Trice is expected to be in court Thursday in Ingham County.

Trice is accused of kidnapping Wynter Smith on Sunday, July 2, in Lansing. Wynter’s body was found on July 5 in Detroit.

Background: Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body

He is also accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Wynter’s mother. In connection to the attack, he is facing multiple charges, including:

  • Assault with Intent to Murder
  • Criminal Sexual Conduct - 1st degree (two counts)
  • Home Invasion - 1st degree
  • Unlawful Imprisonment
  • Aggravated Domestic Violence - second offense
  • Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile and Felonious Assualt

He also faces federal charges in connection to the kidnapping. On Tuesday, a magistrate judge ruled all requirements were met to move forward with charging Trice on a federal level and that there is “plenty of evidence for probable cause.”

Trice’s probably cause hearing is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. on July 13.

Previous story: What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith

