Man accused of kidnapping Lansing 2-year-old to appear in court

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Accused kidnapper Rashad Maleek Trice is expected to be in court Thursday in Ingham County.

Trice is accused of kidnapping Wynter Smith on Sunday, July 2, in Lansing. Wynter’s body was found on July 5 in Detroit.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Wynter’s mother. In connection to the attack, he is facing multiple charges, including:

Assault with Intent to Murder

Criminal Sexual Conduct - 1st degree (two counts)

Home Invasion - 1st degree

Unlawful Imprisonment

Aggravated Domestic Violence - second offense

Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile and Felonious Assualt

He also faces federal charges in connection to the kidnapping. On Tuesday, a magistrate judge ruled all requirements were met to move forward with charging Trice on a federal level and that there is “plenty of evidence for probable cause.”

Trice’s probably cause hearing is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. on July 13.

