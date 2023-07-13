Lawmakers torn on Michigan’s controversial new educational department

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Controversy surrounds a new educational department in Michigan.

It’s called the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP). It aims to improve outcomes for students from Pre-k through college.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said this new department will focus on students and provide a better path toward obtaining good-paying, in-demand jobs. Some Republican lawmakers, like State Senator Jim Runestad, argue that there are already issues with Michigan education that should be addressed first.

“In terms of what it does, I don’t see it doing anything,” Runestad said.

“What this will do is help connect parents and students with resources that are available to help them along the way,” said Thomas Morgan, with the Michigan Educational Association.

MiLEAP has three broad goals: to increase capacity in our early learning team, accelerate progress toward students earning a skill certificate or degree after high school, and prioritize community, regional, and state partnerships that aid student success.

Whitmer hopes that it will provide an avenue for continued education leading to higher success for Michigan students. Runestad said the new department might look good on paper; however, he questions how and what it will actually achieve.

“We could have done so much to improve Michigan test scores,” Runestad said. “We have some of the worst scores in the nation.”

He said that this was done by executive order from Whitmer without any input on goals or the cost of the new department.

“We have to see the particulars; it’s the lack of transparency that we have seen from the Democrats,” Runestad said.

Teacher union groups, such as the Michigan Education Association, support the new department. MEA spokesperson Thomas Morgan said innovation is crucial in fixing education in the state, and he believes a department like this could help move Michigan in the right direction.

“Michigan can be, should be, and will be a national leader in education as long as we continue to work together as a state and innovate,” Morgan said. “MiLEAP is a great example of that.”

MiLEAP will be led by a director chosen by the governor, who will join the governor’s cabinet to collaborate with the current Department of Education and State Board of Education in realizing Whitmer’s vision.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.