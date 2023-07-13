Lansing Community College students concerned about data privacy amidst lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit filed against Lansing Community College accuses the school of jeopardizing critical information for students and staff.

Background: Lawsuit claims Lansing Community College data breach compromised data of 700,000+ people

The accusation follows a massive data breach in March. Ivory Whitby filed a class action complaint on Wednesday, alleging that the school mishandled the personal information of over 700,000 individuals. Concerns arise among students regarding the potential disclosure of their data.

When students enroll at Lansing Community College, they entrust the school with their personal information. Now, they are apprehensive that it may not always be adequately protected.

Related: Lansing Community College students react to social security number breaches

“Well, it’s kind of scary. Obviously, no one wants their personal information put out like that,” said Blake Harney-Olsen. “But at the same time, it’s the age we live in now.”

After the data breach occurred in May, some first-time students find themselves facing an unexpected issue.

“It was surprising to hear, not something that I was expecting,” said Hailey Robbins, who recently enrolled at LCC. “It’s just not really what I wanted to hear as an incoming student.”

LCC shut down its campus for five days upon discovering the breach. Kyla Paszkowski, another student at LCC, believes the school made efforts to address the leak.

“My experience with them as a school is they are very helpful for their students,” Paszkowski said. “They do seem to care about us, so it’s unfortunate that that happened.”

The complaint filed by a victim of the data leak accuses LCC of failing to safeguard personal information, such as full names and social security numbers, for students and staff. In response, LCC issued a statement to News Ten, asserting that there is no evidence of fraud related to the leak and that the college is taking necessary steps to address the situation. Following the discovery of the data breach in March, LCC has increased its security measures and reset passwords.

A statement from LCC was released Tuesday regarding the incident:

“To date, we have no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident. Lansing Community College is dedicated to taking the necessary steps to address this situation. We notified those affected and continue to take measures to enhance the security of our systems.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.