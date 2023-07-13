Jackson Northwest senior’s soccer going overseas

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Rising Jackson Northwest senior Maya Richardson was practically born with a soccer ball, as her parents introduced her to the sport at three years old.

As the years went on, Richardson began taking the sport more seriously.

She played center back for the Mounties varsity team her freshman and sophomore year and is now entering her fourth and final year at the school’s highest level.

When out of the high school season, Richardson plays for a travel club team, the Michigan Tigers, which are currently ranked second in the state.

Richardson has accomplished a lot on the pitch, with college soccer aspirations, but the journey to this point has been far from easy.

“You have so much stuff you go through, like you have so many mental barriers and then you feel like you’re not good enough,” Richardson said, reflecting on her soccer journey to this point. “That’s not the case. You just feel that way because you get down on yourself.”

But Richardson’s journey in the sport has taken her a lot of neat places, but maybe none more than her next week, as she and her family just landed in Sweden, where she was selected to play for U-17 Team USA in the “World Youth Cup”, also known as the Gothia Cup.

“It definitely feels like a lot of pressure but I’m really excited for it. It’s said to be the Youth World Cup, so it is a really big deal,” Richardson said Wednesday. “It hasn’t fully hit me yet because I’m not there yet. But I feel like when I get there and I start training, it’s really gonna hit me.”

The Gothia Cup is the world’s largest and most international youth football tournament, with 80 different nations participating in 4,500 different matches that are played on 110 different pitches.

Richardson is fully entrenched in the college recruiting grind and is hoping playing many different players will only enhance her game moving forward.

“It’s really gonna challenge me a lot. As a player it’s definitely going to help me grow because I’m going to be going against all these other phenomenal players.”

The trip for anybody is substantial, let alone for a 17-year-old who hasn’t traveled any farther east than London.

That said, Richardson is looking forward to making the trip an experience of a lifetime.

“I’m gonna make a lot of new friends. I’m gonna experience a lot of new things because I’m also in this whole new country. So I feel like it’s gonna be amazing because I’m gonna get to see all these cool things,” Richardson said, “I’m gonna get to play with all these people I’ve never met. I’m just gonna make some great friends and have a great time.”

Richardson and her family arrived in Gothenburg, Sweden early Thursday and Richardson already has one practice with her new team under her belt.

Richardson and her team will continue practicing up until Sunday, where the matches will then begin and conclude on July 22.

For those wishing to live stream any of the matches, for a fee, you can watch the live stream here: The livestream - Gothia Cup.

