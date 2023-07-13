First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A welcome dry day today after rains the past 24 hours of 2 to 5 inches in northern parts of Mid-Michigan. Only light rains in the Jackson area. We stayed in the mid 70s today with scattered clouds around. Tonight we get to a comfortable 60 degrees with mostly clear skies.

Friday may have a few mid morning showers race by and then we get back to sunshine and warmth for the afternoon. Highs Friday will be mid to upper 80s. There still could be a pop up shower late Friday afternoon or evening. Our best bet for showers and strong storms will be Friday night going into Saturday morning. More heavy showers will also come with the storms.

Saturday we start with those showers and storms. They will move east and we see the sun for the afternoon. We still could get a pop up storm on Saturday afternoon. Saturday is not a washout. Highs will get back to the 80s later on Saturday. Sunday is mostly sunny and lower 80s. Only an isolated shower for Sunday afternoon.

Next week starts off with a few scattered storms on Monday and temperatures that are seasonably cool with highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 13, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 99° 1936

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1865

Jackson Record High: 104º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 46º 1898

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.