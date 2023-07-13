Enjoy food, rides, games and so much more at the Eaton County Fair

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) -If you though we were done at the Eaton County Fair, think again!

Nicole went live from the Eaton County Fair, but not without taking a spin on of their most exciting amusement rides.

We dive into drinks such as a Michigan favorite, Faygo that she was told tastes best with a scoop of ice cream.

You cannot end the day without a grabbing a bite to eat. Nicole got a steak plate and is ready to enjoy the tractor pulls and catch more 4-H magic all the Eaton County Fair.

If you are interested in visiting, head to https://eatoncountyfair.com/pageserver/buy-tickets to plan your visit.

The fair will be in Charlotte until Saturday.

