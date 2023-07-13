Advertise With Us

Enjoy food, rides, games and so much more at the Eaton County Fair

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) -If you though we were done at the Eaton County Fair, think again!

Nicole went live from the Eaton County Fair, but not without taking a spin on of their most exciting amusement rides.

We dive into drinks such as a Michigan favorite, Faygo that she was told tastes best with a scoop of ice cream.

You cannot end the day without a grabbing a bite to eat. Nicole got a steak plate and is ready to enjoy the tractor pulls and catch more 4-H magic all the Eaton County Fair.

If you are interested in visiting, head to https://eatoncountyfair.com/pageserver/buy-tickets to plan your visit.

The fair will be in Charlotte until Saturday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

lansing police cruiser
26-year-old man injured in Lansing shooting
Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday night’s storms cause numerous power outages, floodings in Mid-Michigan
Brion James Reynolds
Brion Reynolds pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Lansing double-fatal shooting
Theresa Slavic
Missing woman last seen in Pinckney found in Green Oak Township

Latest News

international malala day
Studio 10 Tidbit: International Malala Day
Eaton County Fair 4-H fun
4-H students showcase hard work at the Eaton County Fair
Extreme Motocross
Buckle up for some fun at Eaton County Fair’s Motocross shows
Extreme Motocross
Buckle Up for Extreme at Eaton County Fair