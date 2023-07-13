Advertise With Us

East Lansing Police Department warns residents of phone scam

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing are warning residents of a potential phone scam.

According to authorities, someone calls and claims to be the Chief of Police and claims the person has warrants out for their arrest.

The East Lansing Police Department said they do not notify anyone of warrants over the phone and are urging people to not provide any personal or banking information over the phone.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared due to heavy rain risk
Christopher Douglas Norton
Police identify body found by kayaker in Red Cedar River as missing Lansing man
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park identified
Federal judge rules Rashad Trice case has ‘plenty of evidence’ to move forward

Latest News

Indigenous quilt on display at MSU Broad Art Museum
Indigenous quilt on display at MSU Broad Art Museum
Indigenous quilt on display at MSU Broad Art Museum
Labor expert warns of potential UAW strike in Big Three negotiations
United Auto Workers prepare for potential strike
United Auto Workers prepare for potential strike
United Auto Workers prepare for potential strike