East Lansing Police Department warns residents of phone scam

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing are warning residents of a potential phone scam.

According to authorities, someone calls and claims to be the Chief of Police and claims the person has warrants out for their arrest.

The East Lansing Police Department said they do not notify anyone of warrants over the phone and are urging people to not provide any personal or banking information over the phone.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

