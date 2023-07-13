Consumers Energy works to expand EV charging accessibility

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is working to ensure that everyone with an electric car has a place to charge it.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has encouraged Michigan families to switch to electric vehicles as part of her plan for carbon neutrality by 2050. However, for individuals living in apartments, condos, or without a garage, the issue of charging electric vehicles (EVs) arises.

Consumers Energy is actively working on a solution for this specific problem.

Michigan currently offers a $2,000 rebate for electric vehicle owners, along with a $500 rebate for at-home charging stations. These two Michigan rebates can be combined with the $7,500 federal tax credit for EV owners, resulting in a total reduction of nearly $10,000 off the cost of a new EV. However, acquiring a new electric vehicle can present new challenges.

“About 30% of our residential customers live in an apartment or condominium,” said Jeff Myrom, with Consumers Energy. “In such situations, they need to collaborate with their property board or manager to establish charging infrastructure, which poses a significant challenge for them.”

For customers who do not reside in houses and lack convenient overnight charging options, more expensive fast chargers or charging at workplaces or distant locations may be necessary.

Consumers Energy is offering a rebate to property owners and local officials to install a minimum of two overnight EV chargers at apartment buildings, condos, and community locations.

“We are witnessing 60-70% year-on-year growth for EVs, and major manufacturers are also shifting towards electric vehicle production. Therefore, we anticipate having close to a million electric vehicles in our service territory by 2030,” Myrom said. “Establishing this infrastructure now is crucial for current and future residents.”

Property owners and city officials can apply for the rebate online. More information on the rebates can be found on the official Consumers Energy website:

