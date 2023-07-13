Child marriage now banned in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law the banning of child marriage in Michigan on Tuesday.

Previously in Michigan, children ages 16 and 17 were allowed to get married with parent’s permission. Those younger than 16 could get married with parent permission and approval of a judge.

The new law raises the minimum age to 18.

