AG Nessel to prosecute charges against Rashad Trice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the Department of Attorney General will conduct the state prosecution of Rashad Maleek Trice.

Trice currently faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault charges, across multiple jurisdictions in Michigan in connection to the murder of Wynter Smith and the assault of her mother.

According to Nessel, the Department has begun the process of reviewing police reports for potential murder charges. The department is working alongside Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy as charges previously announced against Trice will be reviewed and reissued by the Department of the Attorney General.

“This is a tragic case, and by consolidating the prosecution into one venue, we are recognizing the hardship the surviving victim and family continue to face,” said Nessel in a release sent to News 10. “I am grateful for the partnership with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy which allow all of us to place the victims’ needs first while seeking justice for Wynter and her mother.”

Smith, 2, was reported missing out of Lansing on Sunday, July 2. Her body was discovered in a Detroit alley Wednesday, July 5, ending a three-day search involving multiple law enforcement agencies from Lansing to Detroit.

Trice allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed his former girlfriend before kidnapping Wynter and stilling her mother’s car. It is alleged that Trice murdered the 2-year-old before being spotted by law enforcement in St. Clair Shores, whom he resisted.

Presently, Trice is being held at the Newaygo County Jail and is charged with 18 state and federal felonies and misdemeanors in the Western District of Michigan, United States District Court, Ingham County District Court 54-A, and Macomb County 40th District Court.

“The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office fully supports the Office of the Attorney General prosecuting the tragic course of conduct that started with a horrific physical and sexual assault and kidnapping in Ingham County, encompasses the murder of two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, and ended with Mr. Trice resisting arrest and assaulting officers in Macomb County,” said Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane in a release sent to News 10. The Office of the Attorney General has jurisdiction that extends throughout the state of Michigan and across county lines. By having one prosecutorial entity handling the entire course of conduct, there will be a single point of contact for law enforcement, consistency for the victims and Wynter’s family as well as provide for judicial economy by having consolidated court hearings. The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to support the office of the Attorney General as they hold Rashad Trice accountable for his actions and seek justice for all those impacted by these events.”

Each case will continue in each county court while new charges are assessed.

“There are multiple jurisdictions that could handle this case, including mine. It is and always has been my very strong position that this case be handled by the Attorney General’s Office because there is statewide jurisdiction and charges can be filed in Lansing. State prosecutors have caucused about this horrific case. It is critically important to all of us that we consider how Wynter’s mother will have to cope with the facts in this case — her daughter’s kidnapping and murder, as well as her own vicious assault. She should not have to travel back and forth to Detroit and any other jurisdiction among various courts. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will assist in any way necessary to make sure justice is done,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in the release.

“In the wake of unspeakable tragedy and unimaginable pain, the decision for Attorney General Nessel to assume prosecution of this case across multiple counties brings consolidation of prosecution and compassion to the victim and her family. By consolidating resources, and a multi-county prosecution approach it will allow truth and justice to be pursued and bring about a resolution that will not only be fundamentally fair but offer solace to the victim’s family,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 10 for the latest updates on-air, online, and on all streaming platforms.

