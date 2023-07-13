Advertise With Us

3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to deputies. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a young child has died after falling off a tractor last week.

According to deputies in St. Tammany Parish, a 3-year-old child died after they fell off a tractor in the Folsom area on July 5.

Deputies said the tractor ran over the child while they were on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made as authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

The family was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old man injured in Lansing shooting
26-year-old man injured in Lansing shooting near REO Town
Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday night’s storms cause numerous power outages, floodings in Mid-Michigan
Brion James Reynolds
Brion Reynolds pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Lansing double-fatal shooting
Theresa Slavic
Missing woman last seen in Pinckney found in Green Oak Township

Latest News

President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland
A fallen tree blocking traffic on Downer Avenue.
Mid-Michigan cleans up damage caused by severe overnight storms
Mid-Michigan cleans up damage caused by severe overnight storms
Mid-Michigan cleans up damage caused by severe overnight storms
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse