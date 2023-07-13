Advertise With Us

29th Annual Learning Fair kicks off in Jackson

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Jackson can look forward to some summer fun.

The 29th Annual Learning Fair started Thursday morning at Northwest Elementary School. It gives kids the chance to learn about careers in technology and the arts through hands-on activities. There’s also doll-making, robotics and exotic animals.

“When kids are doing hands-on learning activities, they are growing problem-solving skills,” said event coordinator Angela Klobuchar. “They’re gaining better retention with what they’re learning, and kids are so often told ‘don’t touch this,’ ‘you can’t do that, you’ll get hurt.’ And here, they get a chance to do all kinds of things they wouldn’t normally get to do.”

The Learning Fair will continue Friday.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old man injured in Lansing shooting
26-year-old man injured in Lansing shooting near REO Town
Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday night’s storms cause numerous power outages, floodings in Mid-Michigan
Brion James Reynolds
Brion Reynolds pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Lansing double-fatal shooting
Theresa Slavic
Missing woman last seen in Pinckney found in Green Oak Township

Latest News

29th Annual Learning Fair kicks off in Jackson
29th Annual Learning Fair kicks off in Jackson
Stretch of US-127 renamed to honor trooper killed by drunk driver
Stretch of US-127 renamed to honor trooper killed by drunk driver
Lawmakers torn on Michigan’s controversial new educational department