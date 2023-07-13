29th Annual Learning Fair kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Jackson can look forward to some summer fun.

The 29th Annual Learning Fair started Thursday morning at Northwest Elementary School. It gives kids the chance to learn about careers in technology and the arts through hands-on activities. There’s also doll-making, robotics and exotic animals.

“When kids are doing hands-on learning activities, they are growing problem-solving skills,” said event coordinator Angela Klobuchar. “They’re gaining better retention with what they’re learning, and kids are so often told ‘don’t touch this,’ ‘you can’t do that, you’ll get hurt.’ And here, they get a chance to do all kinds of things they wouldn’t normally get to do.”

The Learning Fair will continue Friday.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.