26-year-old man injured in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope avenues. A 26-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect has been taken into custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

