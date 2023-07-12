Biden, G7 leaders set to make ‘major announcement’ with Zelensky

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet for face-to-face talks at the NATO summit in Lithuania amid tensions over Ukraine’s potential membership to the alliance.

NATO leaders are meeting Wednesday with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for the inaugural session of the NATO-Ukraine Council, a new forum for crisis consultations and decision-making.

Previous story: NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy

