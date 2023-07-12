Advertise With Us

Biden, G7 leaders set to make ‘major announcement’ with Zelensky

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, April 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet for face-to-face talks at the NATO summit in Lithuania amid tensions over Ukraine’s potential membership to the alliance.

NATO leaders are meeting Wednesday with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for the inaugural session of the NATO-Ukraine Council, a new forum for crisis consultations and decision-making.

Previous story: NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Douglas Norton
Police identify body found by kayaker in Red Cedar River as missing Lansing man
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park identified
Federal judge rules Rashad Trice case has ‘plenty of evidence’ to move forward
Chadwick Shane Mobley
Michigan cold case suspect arrested again after escaping during extradition

Latest News

Consumers Energy performing construction along Dobie Road in Meridian Township
Michigan Road in Eaton Rapids reopens following crash
Lansing Police investigating shots fired incident at the Edgewood Apartments
Heavy rain likely late Wednesday