United Auto Workers prepare for potential strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Contract talks between the United Auto Workers Union and Detroit carmakers have begun, with union representatives sitting down with Stellantis.

This year’s negotiations could be contentious, with talks of strikes already in the air, as they negotiate over pay, retirement, and healthcare benefits. A potential strike could cost the auto industry billions of dollars.

With contract negotiations underway, one of the local UAW unions is offering financial training to their members in case of a potential strike. Mike Huerta is the president of UAW Local 602 in Lansing. His local did not send out the financial warning to its members; however, he said that type of thing should raise no red flags. He would want all the UAW members to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Huerta said the union produced results even when there was a pandemic and a chip shortage and that they are asking management to show them dignity and respect in what they will offer to the union. Negotiations officially began Wednesday and will continue with the Big Three automakers into next week.

With a deadline of Sept. 14, those talks could continue for several months. Huerta said a strike is the last thing anyone wants and would be used as a last resort.

“Anything can happen, so the fact is whether it’s a strike, a pandemic, or a fuel shortage or whatever. We have to be ready for anything. So that is not uncommon,” Huerta said. “We try to have our folks ready for anything that comes before them.”

The last time the UAW had a strike was in September 2019 when 48,000 workers walked out of around 50 different GM plants across the country. That strike lasted six weeks. UAW members hope that type of situation won’t happen again.

