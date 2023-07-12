Advertise With Us

Today’s a First Alert Weather Day, plus a look at what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Frist Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk for very heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Mid-Michigan. Also, join News 10′s Taylor Gattoni for a look at today’s stories, plus Nicole Buchmann gives an inside scoop into Studio 10.

