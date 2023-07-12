Advertise With Us

Section of Michigan Road in Eaton Rapids reopens following crash

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A section of northbound and southbound lanes on Michigan Road was closed early Wednesday morning due to a crash.

According to officials, northbound and southbound lanes of Michigan Road between Petrieville and Carlton Drive closed at around 1:30 a.m. on July 12. The road reopened just before 3:30 a.m.

News 10 is at the scene to learn more from police.

