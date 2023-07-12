New Michigan law increases access to federal benefits for those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law Wednesday that changes the requirements for federal benefits like SNAP and food stamps.

Stephanie Kaiser-Duwig volunteers to help struggling people keep their pantries full at LMTS Community Outreach Services in Lansing. She said people need more help now than ever.

Alleviating some of that pain is a bill signed Wednesday that is allowing more Michiganders to be eligible for food stamps and the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“We have had more people come in, we used to serve 35-40 people a day, and now it’s anywhere from 130 to 170 a day,” said Kaiser-DuWig.

She said in the past, to meet the $15,000 asset limit, people have had to sell their cars and more, just to get food stamps.

“And I think that’s unfair, I don’t think it’s necessary and it shouldn’t be used as a bat over their head,” said Kaiser-DuWig.

However, some people see the old asset limit as a needed check and balance, making sure people don’t abuse government programs.

“Most of the Republicans were opposed to the measure, and I think having asset protection in place, is a pretty straightforward check and balance to make sure that people who don’t need that assistance aren’t getting it,” said Rep. Brian BeGole, (R) from Antrim Township.

Supporters of the newly signed bill say there will still be checks and balances for assets and income at the federal level.

“So the federal limit, the quickest and easiest way to describe it, is it’s really just based on cash on hand. Whereas the state asset test included things like your vehicle which is essential to get to work,” said Sen. Jeff Irwin, (D) from Ann Arbor.

Focusing on cash on hand for need-based programs, instead of things people already own.

“I am all for it,” said Kaiser-DuWig about today’s new law.

Michigan will now be one of 37 states without an asset test at the state level.

