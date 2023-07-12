Mid-Michigan Matters: Protecting your deliveries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You aren’t the only one waiting for your Prime Day deliveries. Porch pirates are also expecting packages to arrive over the next few days.

Lt. Adrian Ojerio, with the East Lansing Police Department, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to share tips on how to keep your packages secure.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.