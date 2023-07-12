Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Protecting your deliveries

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You aren’t the only one waiting for your Prime Day deliveries. Porch pirates are also expecting packages to arrive over the next few days.

Lt. Adrian Ojerio, with the East Lansing Police Department, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to share tips on how to keep your packages secure.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Douglas Norton
Police identify body found by kayaker in Red Cedar River as missing Lansing man
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park identified
Federal judge rules Rashad Trice case has ‘plenty of evidence’ to move forward
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared due to heavy rain risk

Latest News

Your Health: Bowel to Brain: Removing Metastasized Cancer
Your Health: Bowel to Brain: Removing Metastasized Cancer
Mid-Michigan Matters: Protecting your deliveries
Mid-Michigan Matters: Protecting your deliveries
Lawsuit claims Lansing Community College data breach compromised data of 700,000+ people
Self Defense 101: How to Do a Chokehold