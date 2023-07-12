Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police seek missing woman last seen in Pinckney

Theresa Slavic
Theresa Slavic(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to authorities, 57-year-old Theresa Slavic was last seen Monday in Pinckney driving a black 2013 Mercedes SUV with the license plate OK9197.

Anyone who has seen Theresa Slavic or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.

Theresa Slavic was last seen July 10, 2023 in Pinckney driving a black 2013 Mercedes SUV with the license plate OK9197.(WILX)

