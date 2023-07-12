Michigan State Police join relief efforts following Vermont floods

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A water rescue team from Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division has been sent to Vermont to help with relief and recovery efforts following the dangerous and historic floods.

After two months of rain dropped on Vermont in just as many days, floods have caused significant damage to mountain towns across the area.

According to authorities, the eight-member team from Michigan was deployed Monday and joined other first responders from North Carolina, Connecticut and New York Tuesday morning to help residents trapped in rushing floodwaters.

The team will respond to reports of trapped residents with some being identified by search and rescue teams in the air.

It’s the second time Michigan has sent resources through Emergency Management Assistance Compact this year. In February, MSP/EMHSD assisted with recovery efforts in California floods.

The team is expected to return to Michigan July 19.

For information on how to prepare for an emergency or disaster, visit the official Michigan website.

