Lawsuit claims Lansing Community College data breach compromised data of 700,000+ people

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit has been filed against Lansing Community College, alleging the school failed to properly secure personal information.

The complaint said LCC failed to safeguard full names, social security numbers and more personal information. The lawsuit comes after a cyberthreat shut the school down for five days in March.

The lawsuit claims LCC learned of suspicious activity on its computer network in March and found out that “an unauthorized actor may have had access to certain systems” between December 2022 and March 2023.

The complaint said there was no explanation on why it took LCC three months to detect the data breach and why it took three months to inform victims of the data breach.

The lawsuit said LCC is one of the largest community colleges in the state, serving more than 17,700 students annually and that the school was storing information on current and former students, employees, student applicants and employee applicants, resulting in personal data being compromised for more than 700,000 people.

“At all relevant times, (LCC) knew, or reasonably should have known, of the importance of safeguarding the personally identifiable information of Plaintiff and Class Members and of the foreseeable consequences that would occur if (LCC)’s data security system was breached, including, specifically, the significant costs that would be imposed on Plaintiff and Class Members as a result of a breach.”

LCC offered one year of identity monitoring services to impacted people, a move the lawsuit said is an acknowledgment of the impact of the data breach but said the 12 months is “wholy inadequate wholly inadequate to compensate Plaintiff and Class Members as it fails to provide for the fact that victims of data breaches and other unauthorized disclosures commonly face multiple years of ongoing identity theft, medical and financial fraud, and it entirely fails to provide sufficient compensation for the unauthorized release and disclosure of Plaintiff and Class Members personally identifiable information.”

It claims the impact of the data breach might not be known for several years and cites a study done by the U.S. Government Accountability Office that said stolen data can be held for a year or more before being used to commit identity fraud.

The lawsuit alleges LCC failed to comply with FTC guidelines and industry standards in regard to how personal data is stored.

A statement from LCC was released Tuesday regarding the incident:

“To date, we have no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident. Lansing Community College is dedicated to taking the necessary steps to address this situation. We notified those affected and continue to take measures to enhance the security of our systems.”

You can read the full complaint filed below.

