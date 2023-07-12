Jackson organization helps communities in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local organization, Bibles & Burgers, is not only serving food but helping those who need it most.

Bibles & Burgers is a ministry and public charity 501(c). Their goal is to show the importance of service in the community, especially for those who want to find their purpose in life.

“Anybody suffering, we want to go around and just show them the love of God. And just invest back into the community,” said Lloyd McCormick.

Lloyd McCormick started the ministry with a food truck and a few Bibles. Now, they’re helping a Jackson County homeowner, Andrew Young, turn his house into a home again.

“Right now, they’re painting and doing the drywall and I’m supposed to be getting a front door for my house,” said Andrew Young. “It really makes me feel good. Getting all this help. There really are good people left in this world and in this town.”

Church members, neighbors and teens came to volunteer with the ministry. Although Harper Reeve’s mother signed him up for the job, he enjoys being able to help others.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking he’s gotta go through something like that and it’s not his fault,” said Reeve. “I’m not gonna just sit there and watch if I can help.”

“It’s a community effort. It’s not me. Everything I have, all the funds and resources they come from the church, it comes from God,” said McCormick.. “It just shows that love, that connection when you see how the gospel works.”

Reeve said he was taught to help others before helping himself. So far, the community has done just that by helping both Young and his home.

“It makes me feel good that I’m getting all this help and I want to repay the favor by doing volunteer work for other people and by helping them if they ever need help,” said Young.

Bibles & Burgers host community events throughout the year. Each one helps youth and serves meals to low-income communities.

