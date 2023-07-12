Advertise With Us

Indigenous quilt on display at MSU Broad Art Museum

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum in East Lansing has a new Indigenous art exhibit on display.

The exhibit features a quilt titled “The Tree of Peace Saves the Earth” made by Alice Olsen Williams. She is a quilt artist with exhibitions across the U.S. and Canada. The quilt symbolizes the nature of art and its impact on education and activism relating to Indigenous issues.

“When the exhibition team and research project team saw her work, we all were amazed at how beautiful her quilts were, but also the messages that were embedded in her quilts,” said Marsha MacDowell, MSU Museum Curator. “Both in terms of the iconography and sometimes the very political messages that she was sending in her quilts...”

The quilt will be on display at the MSU Broad Art Museum until Nov. 22.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared due to heavy rain risk
Christopher Douglas Norton
Police identify body found by kayaker in Red Cedar River as missing Lansing man
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park identified
Federal judge rules Rashad Trice case has ‘plenty of evidence’ to move forward

Latest News

Indigenous quilt on display at MSU Broad Art Museum
Indigenous quilt on display at MSU Broad Art Museum
Labor expert warns of potential UAW strike in Big Three negotiations
United Auto Workers prepare for potential strike
United Auto Workers prepare for potential strike
United Auto Workers prepare for potential strike
Breslin Center jumbotron pieces up for auction at MSU Surplus Store
Breslin Center jumbotron pieces up for auction at MSU Surplus Store