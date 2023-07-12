Indigenous quilt on display at MSU Broad Art Museum

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum in East Lansing has a new Indigenous art exhibit on display.

The exhibit features a quilt titled “The Tree of Peace Saves the Earth” made by Alice Olsen Williams. She is a quilt artist with exhibitions across the U.S. and Canada. The quilt symbolizes the nature of art and its impact on education and activism relating to Indigenous issues.

“When the exhibition team and research project team saw her work, we all were amazed at how beautiful her quilts were, but also the messages that were embedded in her quilts,” said Marsha MacDowell, MSU Museum Curator. “Both in terms of the iconography and sometimes the very political messages that she was sending in her quilts...”

The quilt will be on display at the MSU Broad Art Museum until Nov. 22.

