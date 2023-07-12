GVSU, Jackson College partner up on nursing programs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaders at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) and Jackson College are working together to create a nursing pathway for Jackson College students to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from GVSU.

Funding for the partnership comes from $56 million in state appropriations to partner with four-year universities and design a bachelor’s degree in nursing specific to that community.

A curriculum will be designed by nursing faculty from both institutions. This means Jackson college students can complete their bachelor’s degrees a GVSU.

GVSU will now have a physical office at Jackson College, in the fall. That office will be on the main campus on Emmons Road.

The agreement between the institutions also means Jackson College students will gain access to Grand Valley support services including financial aid, advising and tutoring.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.