GVSU, Jackson College partner up on nursing programs

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaders at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) and Jackson College are working together to create a nursing pathway for Jackson College students to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from GVSU.

Funding for the partnership comes from $56 million in state appropriations to partner with four-year universities and design a bachelor’s degree in nursing specific to that community.

A curriculum will be designed by nursing faculty from both institutions. This means Jackson college students can complete their bachelor’s degrees a GVSU.

GVSU will now have a physical office at Jackson College, in the fall. That office will be on the main campus on Emmons Road.

The agreement between the institutions also means Jackson College students will gain access to Grand Valley support services including financial aid, advising and tutoring.

