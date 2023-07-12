Free sports training, tutoring for students in Lansing School District all summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not your average summer camp. Lansing’s Student Development Program allows athletes to practice their favorite sport for a few hours a day for free at the Don Johnson Fieldhouse. But that’s not all, students get free access to food and academic resources like tutoring.

“This program like helps people get better cause before I came here I didn’t know how to like shoot properly and do lay-ups. So now I’m like kind of getting there to the point where I’m like super good.”

Olivia Sampiao is going to the eighth grade this fall, and to the WNBA when’s older if she keeps improving her ball handling and agility in the program. “Cause at the moment I have a knee problem.”

High school students are learning new skills too. Marvin Bledsoe will be a senior at Eastern High School in the fall. He said he’s focusing on shooting and ball-handling skills. “I’m getting way better, way better. You can tell every day I’m playing, you know. Real good experience.”

The Student Development Program isn’t new but Supervisor Jon Horford said it’s the first time the program is offered in the summer. “It’s just an attempt to remove as many barriers as possible to good instruction that a lot of people from outside of the district, the Lansing School District, have access to more regularly.”

Horford said students get free, expert training in sports like basketball, volleyball, and soccer. Students can even get some gains and brush up on their strength and conditioning in the fieldhouse’s new weight room. “They can come in and they can actually be instructed through these sessions. So it’s not just like coming into a weight room and having to navigate this space yourself but we have people who will teach you how to move properly and use proper form.

Sessions run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Thursday. Open gym is on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students can sign up for sport(s) or activities on Lansing School District’s official website.

