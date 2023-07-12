First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a wild Wednesday evening across Mid-Michigan with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lansing set a record rainfall total of 2.95′' through midnight. The old record was 1.89′' set way back in 1870. Jackson only picked up .21′' of rain Wednesday. Watch for standing water on some roadways this morning in the Lansing area from the heavy rainfall last night. Just after midnight wind gusts near 60 MPH were reported in the Lansing area that caused some tree damage and power outages.

Today we get a chance to dry out across the area. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures near 80º. We do have a small chance that we could see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in a few spots this afternoon. The severe weather threat today is south and east of Michigan. Tonight plan on clear to partly cloudy skies with low temperatures near 60º.

Friday should be partly cloudy with just a small chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High temperatures Friday return to the mid 80s. Friday night into Saturday morning another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms return to the area. Some clearing is possible Saturday afternoon. We may see a few more showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but most of Sunday should end up partly cloudy. High temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 80s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 13, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 99° 1936

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1865

Jackson Record High: 104º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 46º 1898

