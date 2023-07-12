First Alert Weather Day declared due to heavy rain risk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Heavy rain will lead to flooding concerns around Mid-Michigan Thursday evening.

The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk for heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Mid-Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for parts of Mid-Michigan until 2 a.m. Thursday. This watch is for Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Barry, Ionia and Gratiot counties. There is the possibility of a narrow band of heavy rain in excess of two inches in a short period of time. Recent rainfall and this heavy rain added on top of it could lead to flooding of roads, fields, and low-lying areas.

The heavy rain will be created by an area of low pressure that will move along a stalled out cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. This will bring showers and thunderstorms during the evening.

Embedded thunderstorms will bring some locally heavy rainfall and there is a low risk for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Mid-Michigan in a marginal risk for severe weather (a 1 on a scale out of 5). This is for areas along and south of I-96. Some storms today could bring some strong gusty winds. There is a higher risk for severe weather along the state line where a slight risk is in place (a 2 on a scale out of 5).

The rain and storms will continue into Thursday and should wrap up around midnight. Rainfall totals could be in excess of one inch in many spots and there could be some areas picking up 2-3+ inches of rain.

Stay tuned for updates from the First Alert Weather Team.

