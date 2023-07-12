Advertise With Us

Delta Township traffic stop leads to discovery of guns, driver did not have CPL

Two loaded handguns were found by troopers during a July 12, 2023 traffic stop.
Two loaded handguns were found by troopers during a July 12, 2023 traffic stop.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two loaded handguns were found by Michigan State Police troopers during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the traffic stop happened on I-496, near Creyts Road in Delta Township at about 10 a.m. Police said the driver, a 25-year-old man from East Lansing, was in possession of two loaded handguns that he had registered to him, but he did not possess a concealed weapons permit.

Michigan State Police is reminding residents that they are required to have a concealed weapons permit in order to carry a handgun in a motor vehicle.

The driver was released and the Eaton County prosecutor will review the charges of CCW in a motor vehicle.

